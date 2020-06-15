Robert Klock
GEORGIA — Mr. Robert Lewis Klock, 70, of Mount Zion, Georgia, formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida passed Moday, May 25, 2020.

He was born on April 22, 1950 in Alton, Illinois. He will be missed by many family and friends.

Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon St
Bremen, GA 30110
(770) 537-2375
