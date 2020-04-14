BRIGHTON — Robert "Cross" Kraushaar, 49, of Brighton, Illinois, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home after a 3-year battle with lung cancer.

He was a Sanders Sanitation employee for the past 34 years and was loved and treasured by all of his customers.

Robert is survived by his wife, Laurie (Barton) of 32 years; along with their children, Dustin and Ashley Kraushaar both of Brighton; and numerous other family members.

He was loved and will be missed. Per Roberts wishes, cremation rights will follow and a celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

His wishes are to have memorials made to his daughter who is pursuing veterinary school, something he had hoped to see her accomplish.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

