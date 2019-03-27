LIMBAUGH
EDWARDSVILLE — Robert Lee Limbaugh, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Meridian Village. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Thursday, March 28 from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Calvary Baptist Church in Edwardsville on Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon. Visitation will continue at Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico, Missouri on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Puxico City Cemetery.