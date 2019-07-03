ROB LOWRANCE

HOLIDAY SHORES — Robert "Bob" Lee Lowrance, Jr., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 62 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The son of Robert Lee Lowrance, Sr. and Juanita Mae (Gowin). He married Terri Ann (Beers) Schmidt on Sep. 27, 1996 in Alton, Illinois.

Bob was a Christian and had a bigger than life personality, loved spending time with his family, friends and his fur babies Itzy & Smallz. He was a major influence in the real estate community. Bob was a self-employed commercial and residential real estate appraiser, as well as, an auctioneer, broker, land developer, teacher, builder, house mover, house flipper, and known by many as "The Real Estate Guy". Past community positions Bob held included: President & Paul Harris Fellow of the Bethalto Rotary Club, Past President of the Holiday Shores Association, prior board member and constant supporter of the Bethalto Boys & Girls Club, where he coached baseball and soccer for his sons and grandsons. He was a mentor to many in a variety of areas, and graciously shared his gifts of time, talent, money and "Bob math". Bob achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1974; a 1975 graduate of Civic Memorial High School; and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from SIUE. He founded The Real Estate School where he was a recipient of a Doctorate Degree. In addition to reaching his goal of visiting all 50 states, his other passions included traveling the globe; roller coasters; anything above, on, or below the water; golfing; hunting with his sons; four wheeling and getting "temporarily detained;" diet Mt. Dew; the first piece of Terri's chocolate pies.

Three of Bob's Mottos: "Life is short, eat your dessert first!" and "When you love what you do, it never feels like work." and "Who said life was fair?"

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robby (Kelle Brown) Lowrance, Ryan (Karissa) Lowrance, Eric Schmidt, and Paige (Ryan) Davis; and brothers, Steve (Patti) Lowrance, Tim (Jeanette) Lowrance, and Jay (Sue) Lowrance. Grandpa to his 7 "Grands;" Jerra (Nick & Baby) Vogel, William Brown, Kyleigh (Johnson) & Emersyn Lowrance, Lyndall Schmidt, Gabriel & Norah Davis. Uncle to Mackenzie (Brian & Baby) Frier, Jonathan, Kaleb, Jaylyn (Brandon Blackwell), Jakob Lowrance, Alex Beers, Emily & Errin Meding, Chrystal (Jeff) Calvin, Kiefer, Christian, & Sean Baker. Dear friend and business partner to Joe Pattan & Britton Oglesby. In addition to many dear cousins, aunts, uncles, and Holiday Shores lake friends.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cheryl Lowrance and favorite Aunt Doris Gowin.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Phil Schneider will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com