BETHALTO — Robert "Bob" L. Lucker of Bethalto, Illinois, age 95, died at his home at 6:40 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Lawrence and Mary Lucker.

He is also preceded by a brother, Louis; a sister, Marion who died in infancy; another sister Dorothy Mandorca, who died Nov. 28, 2006; and a step-son, David Hamby.

He married the former Betty O' Toole, Sept. 2, 1950 in Alton. She preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 1999.

He subsequently married Wilma Hamby on Nov. 26, 2000. She survives.

He is also survived by two children; a daughter, Beth Ann Payne (Richard) of Center Point, Indiana, and a son, Robert "Larry" Lucker Jr. (Lisa) of Bethalto, Illinois; five grandchildren, Meghan Lucker, Michael Fumagalli, Joshua Payne, Julie Whitman, and Melissa Payne; eight great-grandchildren, Logan Payne, Emily Paul, Sarah Paul, Avery Rodgers, Alex Payne, Hunter Payne, Paxton Manar, and Taylor Fumagalli; a step-son, Larry Hamby of Livermore, California; and three step-daughters, Cathy Clark of Bethalto, Barbra Lahr of Bethalto, and Christine Stahl of Alton.

He graduated from St. Mary's grade school in 1938 and from Marquette High School in 1942.

He served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 until 1946, in the 379th Anti-Aircraft Division, and spent 16 months in the European Theatre. After discharge from the Army he attended Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri, where he graduated in 1950 with honors as a Chemical Engineer. He took courses towards a master's degree in Engineering Administration as Missouri University, Rolla Extension.

After graduation he worked as a Chemist at General Steel Industries in Granite City, Illinois, from 1950 until 1953, and Missouri Pacific Railroad from 1953 until 1957. From 1957 until 1960 he was employed by Universal Match Corp in the Armament Division as a Project Engineer. From 1960 until 1961 he worked as a project Engineer for Hanley Industries in St. Louis, Missouri; from 1961 until 1963 he worked for Olin Corp. as a Development Project Engineer. In 1963 he returned to General Steel Industries as Chief Chemist, where he worked until 1968. In 1968 he took an engineering position with the Army Aviation Command in St. Louis, and retired in 1990 as a Senior Professional Engineer.

At the time of his passing he was a member of the American Legion in Bethalto, and the VFW in Alton. He was a past member of the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and the American Ordinance Association.

Bob enjoyed playing chess, but his main hobby was writing. He wrote articles for the Telegraph and Pioneer. He was a past Editor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish's Newsletter.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Father Tom Liebler officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church or the Madison County Humane Society.

