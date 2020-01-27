GODFREY — Robert "Bob" McCord, 80, died at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born Jan. 2, 1940 in LaHarpe, Illinois, the son of Cecil and Mary Louise McCord.

He was a retired union electrician with IBEW 649 and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. On June 24, 1961 in Godfrey, Illinois, he married Ruth E. Bauser and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Janet Hausman (Ethan) of Alton; two sons, Jeff McCord of Coolidge, Georgia, and Jon McCord of Dixon, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Tina McCord of Brighton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Donald and one sister, Carla.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. No services are scheduled at this time.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.