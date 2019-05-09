ROBERT MCGOWAN

ALTON — Robert Eugene McGowan was born on Dec. 5, 1949 in Alton, Illinois to the union of Alma (Howard) and Jacob McGowan, Sr.

Robert attend the Alton Public Schools. He served his country in the United States Army. After receiving an honorable discharge, he was employed by Olin Corporation for twenty-five years. Until Robert became ill, he was a bus driver seventeen years for the Illinois Central School Bus System. He was a regular attendant of Morning Star Baptist Church.

On Sept. 19, 2008, Robert and Yvonne M. Tolbert Long were united in Holy Wedlock. She survives.

Robert loved to joke and make his family and friends laugh. He loved driving the school bus, and the people he worked with loved him.

On May 1, 2019, Robert received eternal rest at 4:03 a.m. at his home with his family by his side.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers ~ Jacob McGowan II, Terrance (Andy) McGowan, Almondo (Monty) McGowan; one sister ~ Theresa (McGowan) Scott; and one grandson ~ Javion Bibb.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife ~ Yvonne McGowan; four daughters ~ Sherri Hamilton Adams of Danville, Illinois, Robin Hamilton of Champaign, Illinois, Kim Hamilton Foster of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sherece Hill of Alton; 5 sons, Robert (Jennifer) Hamilton of Silvis, Illinois, Anthony (Dekee) Hamilton of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jamarco (Myia) Banks, Deon'te (Jamine) McGowan of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kenneth (Sonia) Womack of Edwardsville, Illinois; 28 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; four siblings ~ Patricia Diane Ingram, Wesley Delyn (Loretta) McGowan, Izetta McGowan, and Janna Banks; 2 sister-in-laws, Christine McGowan and Charlene Tate; a special cousin ~ Anita Johnson; best friend ~ Henry Gator; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and the Hall Family. A special, "Thank You" to the Hospice Team Orange.

Visitation will convene Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Minister Darrell McCrady will officiate. Online registry is available at http://www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com