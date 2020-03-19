JERSEYVILLE — Robert McPheeters Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of John Wayne and Evelyn (Bumbach) McPheeters.

Robert served in the US Navy and was a member of the American Legion in Texas, and worked as a Union Delegate for Teamsters Local 600.

He is survived by a daughter, Dana Brown of Cleveland, Texas; two sons, Parrish (Holly) McPheeters of Staunton, Illinois, and Robert William (Necola) McPheeters Jr. of Jerseyville, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Cole (Nikki) Brown, Justin (Cheyenne) Brown, James Bagley, Shane Bagley, William (Karla) Castillo, Anne McPheeters, Raymond McPheeters, Samantha Walters, Bobby Walters, Gabriel McPheeters, and Irelynd McPheeters; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Victoria "Vicki" Gatson of Godfrey, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Adrienne "Red" Brown; and a brother, Ronald McPheeters.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team.

