FLORIDA — Robert Moggio, 87, of The Villages in Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Mr. Moggio was born 1932, in Livingston, Illinois, the son of Italian immigrants, Alfonso and Lucille (Zadra) Moggio. He graduated from Livingston High School and later worked for many years at A.O. Smith Corp. in Granite City, Illinois, from where he retired as Plant Manager.

Mr. Moggio was an avid golfer who loved sports and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. He was a loving husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather and uncle.

Mr. Moggio had an infectious smile, an enthusiasm for life, and was loved and admired by all who knew him.

Mr. Moggio is survived by his loving wife, Donna Moggio; son, Robert (Margaret) Moggio Jr. of Glen Carbon, Illinois; daughter, Lisa (Chris Ramsey) Moggio of St. Louis, Missouri; step-daughter, Sharolyn (Blaine) Short of Chesapeake, Virginia; granddaughters, Melissa (Moggio) (Luis) Rawe, Christy Nall and Ashley Hefty; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison and Henry Rawe, River Dempsey, Fisher Nall, Ava Fuessner, Noah Hefty; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Louis and Raymond Moggio; sister, Sophie (Moggio) Renner; and step-son, Gary South.

Per Mr. Moggio's wishes, there will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers or donations, friends are requested to "perform a random act of kindness for a stranger and/or to help someone in need".