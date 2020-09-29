1/1
Robert Monroe
GRAFTON — Robert William "Bob" Monroe, 67, passed away at 12:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1953 in Saint Louis, Missouri, and was the son of the late Robert and Neva "Tiny" Monroe.

Bob spent the early years of his childhood in Saint Louis, prior to his family relocating to Grafton, Illinois, when Bob was 6 years old.

He was a 1971 graduate of Jersey Community High School and went on to serve our country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force, serving as a member of the 416th C Flight Ground Unit.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology from the University of Illinois and would go to serve as an Archeologist for the University for 30 years; prior to his retirement on April 30, 2017.

On Nov. 7, 1973 he had his first date with the love of his life, Deborah Georgevits, at a fish fry in Grafton. Nearly one year later, they were married on Oct. 18, 1974.

Bob and Deb's nearly 46 years of marriage was blessed with two children and together they shared in many wonderful memories together with their family and friends throughout the years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in nature. Fishing and hiking were among his most treasured hobbies and his trips to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado brought him great joy.

Surviving are his wife, Deb Monroe of Grafton; his two children, Bob Monroe of Saint Louis and Amy Monroe of Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Olivia, Clayton, Jacob, Emma and Raiden; a brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Sandy Monroe of Grafton; a brother-in-law, Joseph Georgevits Jr. and his companion, Mary DeSalvo of Alton; three sisters-in-law, Donna Streeper of Godfrey, Linda Goheen of Dow, Illinois, and Elizabeth Georgevits of Alton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by two nephews, Joshua Monroe and William "Billy" Goheen; a great-niece, Hailey Ray Monroe; two brothers-in-law, William "Bill" Goheen and John "Jack" Streeper; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Betty Georgevits.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon Friday, Oct. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton with the Grafton American Legion conducting military graveside rights.

Adhering to State of Illinois mandates, no more than 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time, mask must be worn and social distancing measures followed.

Memorials may be given to Cahokia Mounds, in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
