Robert Nuernberger (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
NUERNBERGER

EDWARDSVILLE — Robert Irvin Nuernberger, age 80 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Edwardsville Parks Dept. (to purchase trees) or donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 24 to May 25, 2019
