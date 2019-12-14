ALTON — Robert J. Parker, 70, died at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. Born Dec. 18, 1948 in Crystal City, Missouri, he was the son of Robert Eugene and Wanda M. (Beckem) Parker. Mr. Parker retired from Watco in Nov. 2016 as a quality assurance manager.

On Dec. 21, 2013 he married the former Patricia K. Koehne in Edwardsville, Illinois. She survives.

Also surviving is a stepson, Christopher B. Hausman of Alton, Illinois; two grandchildren; two brothers, Cliff and Tim Lowe; four sisters, Shirley Boyer, Connie Downs, June Mercer and Rebecca Ruth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

