FOSTERBURG — Robert Eugene "Bob" Paul, 71, passed away at 6:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Bob was born March 4, 1948 in Alton, Illinois.

The U.S. Army veteran worked as a millwright for Olin Corp. and also worked for the Fosterburg Highway Department.

Survivors include his father, Floyd D. Paul of Shipman, Illinois; a sister, Karen (David) Hickerson of Dorsey, Illinois; three brothers, Jerry (Joy) Paul, Steve (Bette) Paul, and Mark (Judy) Paul, all of Fosterburg, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl E. (Bailey) Paul.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Fosterburg Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Dan Smith and military honors by Alton Post #1308.

Memorials may be made to the Alton Post #1308.

Services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information at www.paynicfh.com.