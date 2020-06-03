ALTON — Robert Leo Phegley, Sr., 89, of Alton, Illinois, passed into the next life on the morning of Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born June 13, 1930, in Prairie Du Rocher, Illinois, son of the late Charles and Rose (Stoeckel) Phegley. He married Naomi Baker on May 14, 1955 at St. Matthew Church in Alton. Robert is survived by his wife, Naomi; sons, Robert Phegley, Jr. of Anderson, Indiana, John (Ruth) Phegley of Lakewood Village, Texas, and Warren (Marina) Phegley of St. Louis, Missouri; a daughter, Cynthia Phegley of Alton; five grandchildren, Alec Phegley, Eric Phegley, Malena Phegley, Marisa Phegley, and Mia Phegley; two brothers, Wayne (Elaine) Phegley of Godfrey, Illinois, and Kenneth Phegley of Prairietown, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, Nelrose Shive of Wood River, Illinois. In addition to his parents; Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Fults; brother-in-law, Larry Fults; sister-in-law, Nathalie Phegley; brother-in-law, John Baker; sister-in-law, Gertrude Baker; brother-in-law, James Baker; sister-in-law, Eileen Baker; and brother-in-law, Richard Shive. Robert graduated valedictorian of his class from Waterloo High School, Illinois, in 1948. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1949 and served until 1951, attaining the rank of corporal. He worked as an electronics technician for Sears for over 40 years, retiring in 1993. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling and visited many states including several National Parks and Canada. He was skilled at fixing everything from TVs to cars to lawn mowers, and enjoyed watching "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" and playing Scrabble with his family. According to his wishes, there was no memorial. Placing of ashes was at Valhalla Memorial Park on Friday, June 5, with family in attendance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store