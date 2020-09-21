WOOD RIVER — Robert Powers, 83, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 17, 1937 in Wood River.

He married Lois Eades Jan. 26, 1957.

He had retired from Olin, where he worked as a machinist.

Robert volunteered with the Wood River Fire Department and the Boy Scouts. He was a member of Pontoon Baptist Church and previously Wood River Baptist where he served as a deacon.

In his free time he enjoyed wood working, gardening and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Powers of Wood River; son, Bill Powers of Wood River; daughter, Robin (Dave) McConnel of Trousdale, Missouri; four grandchildren, Derek Powers, Tiffany (Brendan) Henrion, Katy Powers and Ronnie (Crystal) Sitton; nine great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Bobby (Jeanie) Eades.

He was preceded in death by his father, Otto Douglas Powers; mother, Waverly (Hires) Rhoades; siblings; and his son, Allen Powers.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions at this time, private services will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

