RAY GRANITE CITY — Robert D. "Bob" Ray Jr., 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away surrounded by his family on May 2, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. In celebration of Bob's life, services will be held with full military rites on Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to 3 little Birds for Life (A Mission to bring hope and happiness to people with cancer) or V.F.W. Post 1300.

