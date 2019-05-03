Robert Ray

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL
62040
(618)-931-8000
RAY

GRANITE CITY — Robert D. "Bob" Ray Jr., 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away surrounded by his family on May 2, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. In celebration of Bob's life, services will be held with full military rites on Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to 3 little Birds for Life (A Mission to bring hope and happiness to people with cancer) or V.F.W. Post 1300.
Published in The Telegraph from May 3 to May 4, 2019
