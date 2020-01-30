JERSEYVILLE — Robert Cornelius Roach, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital. Robert was born on Nov. 26, 1946 in Carrollton, Illinois, to Cornelius and Vera (Banghart) Roach.

He married Donna Lee Kunze on Nov. 5, 1966 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was a farmer and a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Roach of Jerseyville; his children, Tamara Sutton of Jerseyville, Debbie (Pat) Tallman of Jerseyville, and Amanda (Michael) Hall of Godfrey, Illinois; his grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Jesse Sutton, Madalyn Buck, Brittani, Morgan, Cassidy, and Samantha Tallman, Caleb, Nora, and Maggie Hall; and his great-grandchildren, Cloud Sutton, Keegan Wagner, and Briley Bell.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Schools.

ARRANGEMENTS BY ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME.