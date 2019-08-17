JERSEYVILLE — Robert Lee Rosenthal, 84, of Jerseyville, died at 9:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Fieldon, Illinois on April 30, 1935 the son of Amiel "Dutch" and Sina (Dunham) Rosenthal.

He was a member of the United States Army and served honorably as a Sixth Armored Division Combat Engineer in Korea. He began his working career at Owens-lllinois Glass, where he would spend the next 36 years in the Mold Shop prior to its closure in 1993. He then began working at Jersey Community High School as a custodian until retirement in 1997.

Robert was a proud member of the Jerseyville Moose Lodge #695, and the Jerseyville Masonic Lodge # 3944, and in his spare time he enjoyed playing golf and fishing.

He married the true love of his life, the former Norma Jean Talley on July 12, 1959 in Carrollton, Illinois, and together, they were blessed with 36 years of marriage before her death on June 13, 1995.

He is survived by a special niece and her husband, who took loving care of him, Renee and Roger Scheffel of Jerseyville, and a sister, Marcella Redd of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister in-law, Laverne and Vera Dunham, a sister, Doris Sibley; and a brother in-law John Redd.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Don Staten will officiate.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, or to the Jersey County in the name of Robert and Norma Rosenthal.

Condolences may be sent to crawfordfunerals.com.