JERSEYVILLE — Robert "Bob" Schell, 67, was called into Heaven by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 following a long period of declining health.

Bob was born in Carrollton, Illinois, on Oct. 31, 1952 to Robert and Mary (Gaddy) Schell. It was fitting that Bob was born on Oct. 31 as anyone who knew him can attest, he loved to pull "tricks" on people and he loved his sweet treats!

Bob attended St. Francis grade school and Jersey Community High School. During his senior year in high school he enlisted with the United States Army where he completed his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood. He served as a paratrooper and was stationed in Germany in 1970 during the Vietnam conflict.

Bob loved motorcycles and enjoyed the time he was able to ride his Harley Davidson with his many friends. Bob also loved to travel the country with his dear companion, Peggy (Critchfield) Brown, who preceded him in death. He was also a proud member of the American Legion.

Bob loved spending time with family and friends; he simply didn't miss family gatherings for any reason. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Bob greatly enjoyed his beloved dog of 13 years, Sadie.

Bob's wish after three long months in the hospital and the rehab facility was to be home with his family and with Sadie. Bob's wish was granted and he passed away peacefully at home with his family and his Sadie girl at his side.

Bob was a very giving man who will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bob and Mary Schell; two sisters, Roberta Edwards and Mary Ann Snider; and his long time companion, Peggy (Critchfield) Brown.

He is survived by a brother and sister in-law, Ken and Mary Schell of Jerseyville, Illinois; and a brother in-law, Dale Edwards of Carrollton, Illinois; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob will also be missed by many dear friends, who he considered family.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, there will be no public visitation. A memorial mass will be celebrated at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville at a date to be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who is assisting the family with arrangements.