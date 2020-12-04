HARTFORD — Robert "Bob" Lee Schiber, 89, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 12, 1931 in Hartford, Illinois, he was the son of Mike and Ona Belle (Fletcher) Schiber.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he co-founded in 1954 and co-owned Schiber Trucking Company in Hartford.

Bob had served as a Village of Hartford Trustee for 12 years, including a one year term as Mayor.

He was a long-time member of Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062.

On Sept. 4, 1954 in Hartford, he married Patsy Ruth Giesike. She died Jan. 11, 2017.

Surviving are a son, Michael (Cyndy) Schiber of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter, Janet (Don) Copeland of Hartford; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

His parents; wife; brother, James Schiber and sister, Betty Sumner preceded in death.

Private services will be conducted.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Madison County.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.