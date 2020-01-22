WEBSTER GROVES — Robert H. Schreiber, 84, went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father at 5:34 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 following a 10-month battle with cancer.

He was born on March 19, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Emma (Ries) Schreiber.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; sons Andrew(Emily Stuart), Mark and Douglas; daughters, Melinda and Kristin; brothers Richard and David; also, grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa.

He was a graduate of Central High School, Minneapolis, Minnesota; the University of Cincinnati, Bachelor of Business Administration; and The Ohio State University, MBA. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, serving as President while at the University of Cincinnati. He served in the United States Army for a combined active duty/active reserve period of eight years, fulfilling various responsibilities including Platoon Leader and Public Information Officer. He was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Captain. Military stations included Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Lee, Virginia.

The central focus of his career was investment banking, concentrating on municipal finance, living for many years in New York City and Chicago. He was instrumental in the first ever Municipal Bond Fund offering (Nuveen, Unit Investment Trust), a financial product meeting initial market resistance, but ultimately emerging as an investor favorite. He was an active participant in the distribution of municipal securities to major banks and insurance companies.

His ready sense of humor and ability to work with others, translated into valued industry friendships. He was a long term active member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, serving in a variety of ways including Chairman of the Board of Elders, Chairman of Building Finance Committee, Bethel Bible Series teacher, and Vietnamese refugee sponsor. Subsequent to his 30-year financial career, he served as President of SAFE Block (Strong, Affordable, Fast, Efficient), functioning as one of six principals organizing a start-up company for the purpose of designing, manufacturing and marketing a shape molded polystyrene insulating concrete form system, thereby launching a pioneering effort in energy efficient, cost effective construction. Conceptual and initial design work was accomplished in their Moscow office (after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the USSR.) During the ensuing dozen years, the system was used in 25 states prior to his retirement upon the company's sale to an international builder.

He was involved in a number of community organizations, and was an active participant in the Kairos Prison Ministry, an organization with the purpose of building and nurturing strong Christian communities among residents of correctional facilities. Fifty-man teams conduct 3 ½ day programs interfacing with a similar number of inmates, with numerous follow up visits. During many years of participation, he served in various capacities including Team Leader and Marion Correctional Advisory Council.

Among all lifetime experiences, Sharon was "the great joy and blessing of my life." He loved Sharon and his children; and cherished his participation in family activities and events.

Other treasured lifetime memories included Minnesota fishing buddies becoming lifelong friends, playing high school hockey in Minneapolis, and campus life at the University of Cincinnati. He enjoyed travel, fishing, camping and wilderness canoeing. The high outdoor adventure of his life was a 200-mile canoe trip on the Missinaibi River, encompassing whitewater challenges and arduous portages, a venture undertaken with his two brothers, sons and nephews; beginning in far Northern Ontario and ending in Hudson Bay.

He expressed an appreciation for the following prayer from Luther's pen: "I myself with to learn and ponder diligently upon Thy Word. Use me as Thy instrument, only do Thou not forsake me, for if I am left to myself I shall surely bring in all to ruin."

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Daniel Speckhard will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Library Fund at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.