BETHALTO — Former Jerseyville, Illinois, resident, Robert F. Scoggins, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at home, surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren.

He was born on March 23, 1937 to Roy Harrison Scoggins and Georgetta Elmore Scoggins at home in Kane, Illinois.

Bob graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1955.

Much to the condemnation of his father, he went with a couple of his Kane buddies and joined the U S Army and began service June 1955 until June 1958.

The service to his country was a tremendous honor to him.

Robert married Jeris Ann Goshorn at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville on June 6, 1959. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage before Jeris' passing in 2012.

Their marriage held many wonderful family times; travels throughout the United States and in Europe with their dear friends, Benny and Monie Abbott.

Bob enjoyed visiting battlefields and knew so much about their history.

If we failed to remember a certain General or a detail pertaining to that historical moment, he would give us the "look".

He dedicated a little over 37 years of service to Laclede Steel Company as a pulpit operator in the Rod Mill.

Retirement didn't sit well with him and he found a good family looking for a perfectionist in lawn care. That was the beginning of his second career at Wolves Crossing Golf Course.

Bob would tell everyone that he was blessed with the best family.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Loftus (husband Mark) and Angela Richards, both of Bethalto, Illinois; grandchildren, Jordan (Leah) Watson, Paige (Eric) Kopsie, and Reahn (Zach Niswander) Richards, all of Bethalto; step-grandson, Bryan Loftus of Granite City, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Landon Loftus, Cora and Cade Kopsie, Elliot Watson and a new baby girl to be born March 2021.

His great-grandchildren affectionately called him PaBob and loved him so dearly.

He was known to participate in their daily lessons and tea parties.

Siblings are Roberta Nardin of Mount Olive, Illinois, Ruth Neuhoff of Jerseyville and Roy (Roma) Scoggins of Collinsville, Illinois.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sandra Goshorn.

He treasured friendships and the "Kane Connection".

A group of special friends added so much to his life (Carol, Ann, Margie, Joann, Barbara and Darlene).

His life-long best friend, Benny Abbott, greeted him in Heaven.

At the end of Dad's military service, he was at a processing facility in Germany. He heard a familiar voice and looked around only to find Benny Ray.

The two of them were on the same ship back to the United States and stayed awake for days (ignoring their cleaning assignments) catching up.

Bob recently told his grandson, Jordan, one of the best days of his life was participating in the Honor Flight and the sight of Ole Glory makes him misty eyed.

Joining the American Legion Post #492 Honor Guard was a perfect fit for him to honor those who served.

Jeris and Bob dedicated themselves to the Republican party.

Their home hosted many envelope-stuffing events and in an election year, you may have heard him answer the phone "Red White and Blue Line".

He loved trapshooting and had many successes. Participating on different leagues (especially Sportsman League team), derby's, benefits and an impressive 73,875 registered targets.

He was the 1980 Missouri State Handicap Champion and 2009 Senior Vet Grand American Winner.

Bob told his daughter, Lisa, none of this was a big deal but we are so proud of his accomplishments, friendships and stories that came from that time.

Robert moved to Bethalto in 2017, sharing a home with his daughter Angela and granddaughter, Reahn.

The property named RFS Ranch (Bob's initials) was a perfect place for Bob to work along family the last few years and never miss an opportunity to get on the tractor for a project.

The property adjoins to his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark, and was convenient for many random visits from family.

The great-grandchildren always wanted to check in on PaBob.

He took pride in everything he did and worked so hard for, whether it was his meticulous lawn or shiny vehicles.

He often joked he mowed the lawn every 72 hours, whether it needed it or not!

Fly high now Dad. You can rest as we have got this since you taught us so well.

If you would like to honor Bob in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Givin' It All For Guts Foundation or to the American Legion Post #492 Honor Guard.

Due to Covid restrictions, private graveside services will be conducted.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.