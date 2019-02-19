SHIPLEY
GRANITE CITY — Robert Joseph "Bob" Shipley, 62, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 5:13 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.