GODFREY — Robert "Bob" Smith, 81, passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 10, 1939 in East Alton, Illinois, the youngest child of Ivan L. and Grace V. (Gentry) Smith.

He married Kathryn Hanfelder on Oct. 3, 1959. She preceded him in death on Easter Sunday 1993. He then married Susan G. Scoggins on Aug. 5, 1994. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2019.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ivan "Junior" Smith, and a sister Marjorie Smith. He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1957. Bob was employed at McDonnell Douglas for 38 years where he worked on Project Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and various other space and missile programs.

He is survived by two sons, Gregory Alan and his wife Sharon and Douglas Wayne and his wife Kathy; a brother Eugene Smith; three step-daughters, Victoria Waterman (David), Barbara Budny (Steven) and Rebecca Zebas (Timothy); he was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Justin (Kristi), Kristin, Gavin, Adrienne (Mike), Preston, Drue (Jodie), Paige, Evan, Chloe, Ellie and Max; and six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Gavin, Reese, Aliea, Rhett and Dax.

In accordance with his wishes his remains are to be cremated and laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. No formal services are to be held.

There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ, 228 North 6th Street in Wood River, Illinois.

