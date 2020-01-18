Robert Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Smith.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John United Church of Chris
228 North 6th Street
Wood River, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GODFREY — Robert "Bob" Smith, 81, passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 10, 1939 in East Alton, Illinois, the youngest child of Ivan L. and Grace V. (Gentry) Smith.

He married Kathryn Hanfelder on Oct. 3, 1959. She preceded him in death on Easter Sunday 1993. He then married Susan G. Scoggins on Aug. 5, 1994. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2019.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ivan "Junior" Smith, and a sister Marjorie Smith. He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1957. Bob was employed at McDonnell Douglas for 38 years where he worked on Project Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and various other space and missile programs.

He is survived by two sons, Gregory Alan and his wife Sharon and Douglas Wayne and his wife Kathy; a brother Eugene Smith; three step-daughters, Victoria Waterman (David), Barbara Budny (Steven) and Rebecca Zebas (Timothy); he was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Justin (Kristi), Kristin, Gavin, Adrienne (Mike), Preston, Drue (Jodie), Paige, Evan, Chloe, Ellie and Max; and six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Gavin, Reese, Aliea, Rhett and Dax.

In accordance with his wishes his remains are to be cremated and laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. No formal services are to be held.

There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ, 228 North 6th Street in Wood River, Illinois.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.