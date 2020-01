ALTON — Robert L. "Robby" Smith, age 72, departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Center.

Visitation is Monday, Jan 27, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.