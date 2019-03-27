SNYDER
BETHALTO — Robert "Rocky" Snyder, 77, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away at 5:01 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital with his family by his side. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com