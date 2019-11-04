CRYSTAL BEACH — Dr. Robert "Bob" Sproull, 69, of Crystal Beach, Florida, lost his battles with cancer Oct. 27, 2019, with his family by his side.

Born June 5, 1950, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of the late David Sproull and Art and Ginny McDonald of Godfrey, Illinois. Bob graduated from Purdue University with a doctorate in chemical engineering. He began his career at Stone and Webster in Boston, Massachusetts. Later, he taught at Oregon State University.

Bob continued on as a chemical engineering consultant, which allowed him to travel the world. Bob loved traveling, hiking, bicycling and camping. He enjoyed the outdoors.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his children, Dylan Sproull, of Alton, Celeste Sproull, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Donavan Sproull, of Edwardsville, Illinois; his brothers and sisters, Nancy Rhodes, of Godfrey, Mary (Dennis) Shaw, of Dow, Illinois, Patti McDonald, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Roger Sproull, of Godfrey, and Josephine Sweeney, of Grafton, Illinois. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Anita Campana, of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, a sister, Kathy McDonald, and a niece, Stephanie Sproull.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Autism Speaks. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.