GRANITE CITY — Robert Daniel "Dan" Todoroff passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Dan Todoroff was born on July 20, 1927 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of James Todoroff and Kathryn Dorgai Todoroff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David Todoroff and sister Millie Todoroff Chandler.

He grew up in Lincoln Place in Granite City and spent his elementary years in the Granite City school system graduating from Granite City High school in 1945.

He then joined the United States Navy in May 1945 near the end of World War II. He was stationed in Chicago, Illinois, California, and Guam, and was honorably discharged in 1947.

After the war he attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio graduating in 1950 with a bachelors degree in music education. That same year he was hired as the music educator for 12 Granite City grade schools. He created the first marching band program for the Granite City school district.

In 1956 he opened Coolidge Junior High School where he began his concert band. He taught there until 1973. It was during this era in 1962, that he developed his first Latin Ensemble. This group of 12- to 15-year-old Junior High School students performed Latin music to rival the Latin's themselves. The group was invited by the Mexican government to a week-long all-expense paid trip through Mexico. Here their first album was recorded. So impressed by their performances, they were invited to return in 1964, when they toured 16 states and Mexico in one month, concert crowds often numbered in the 100. In 1962 he was awarded the Meritorious Civic Achievement award, for his pioneering work with school children in the field of Latin American Music.

In 1973 Dan opened Granite City High School North as Director of Marching Bands, pom pons, rifles and flags. He also achieved a master's in music education form Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and served as president of Phi Delta Kappa. His dedication to his students and his desire to ensure that every child performed at their highest potential is evidenced in the many contest awards they achieved over the years. North High School closed in 1983, and with that he chose early retirement. Gilbert Walmsley former Superintendent for Granite City schools commented, "He passed the magic in his soul through his baton to his students creating school spirit and a positive community image. The life blood of his "MARCHING BAND FROM STEELER LAND" will flow forever in the memories of those he served."

After a 12-year whirlwind romance Dan married Wanda Parmentier on Jan. 22, 2010, creating one of the greatest love stories ever told. He was the proud stepfather to five children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He remained a fiercely proud American, Navy veteran, and student advocate throughout his life.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Wanda, his stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, students, and many other family members and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Granite City High School Marching Band.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service may be held at a later date.

Irwin Chapel, Granite City, Illinois, is entrusted with the arrangements.