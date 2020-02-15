BRIGHTON — Robert "Bob" Lawson Turner, 72, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 1:06 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1947 in Litchfield, Illinois, to the late Paul and Margaret (McKechan) Turner.

Bob married Susan Harmsen on Jan. 26, 1973 in Bethalto, Illinois. She Survives.

Bob served our country in the United States Army During the Vietnam War. He worked at Olin before retiring and enjoyed landscaping out in his garden.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons Christopher (Kate) Turner of Ellisville, Missouri, and Jeffrey (Joy) Turner of Maryville, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Taeahvyn, Gabriel, and Ahriana.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Margaret; and a brother Henry "Skip" Turner.

Per his wishes cremation rite have been accorded with no services scheduled.

Memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouseinstl.org).

