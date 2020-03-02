ALTON — Robert C. (Bob) Voss, 94 passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

He was born on April 14, 1925 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Elmer and Margaret (Cosbey) Voss. He married Armida Farneti on May 15, 1948 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois. They were married nearly seventy years.

Bob was drafted into the U.S. Navy at age 18 and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was assigned to a carpentry unit repairing landing craft and building bases on South Pacific islands ending up in the Philippines at the end of the war. He was a talented artist who sketched villages in the Philippines and put that skill to use as a professional sign painter when he returned to civilian life. He furthered his education in drafting and engineering continuing his technical career initially as a draftsman and later Brass Mill Engineering supervision at Olin Corporation until his retirement.

Bob also found time to volunteer with Boy Scout Troops, an Explorer Scouts Post, Alton Post 1308 Honor Guard and the Rosewood Heights Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a Wood River, Illinois, Township Trustee. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.

Bob is survived by two sons, Robert C. (Sharon) Voss, Jr. of Saint Charles, Missouri and John B. (Grace) Voss of Allen, Texas; four grandchildren, Amanda (Brendan) Mongey of Saint Louis, Missouri, Phillip Voss of Edwardsville, Illinois, Bobby Voss of Charlotte, North Carolina and Andrew Voss of Indianapolis, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Conor; sister-in-law, Gloria Farneti of Bethalto; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life Armida C. (Farneti) Voss; a twin brother, Richard; a sister, Dorothy; two brothers-in-law, two sister in-laws, a nephew and a great nephew.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler officiating.

Memorials may be made to Alton Post 1308 or Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.

