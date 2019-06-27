WALKENBACH
GRANITE CITY — Robert Curt Walkenbach, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at his home at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Douglas Cemetery near Milton, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Pound Pets at Granite City Animal Control, 2900 Missouri Ave., Granite City. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com.