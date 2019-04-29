ROBERTS WALTERS

ALTON — Robert J. "Bobby" Walters Jr., 62, died at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home in Alton, Illinois. Born Feb. 20, 1957 in Alton he was the son of Robert J. Walters Sr. of Godfrey, Illinois and the late Jeanne L. (Osseck) Walters.

Bobby was a lifetime parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he ushered at Sunday Mass. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School Class of 1976. In the early 1980's, he was a member of the St. Mary's men's softball team which won the Illinois ASA state tournament 4 years in a row. He was also a member of the Alton Knights of Columbus. Bob supported local athletics; he was on the Knights of Columbus bowling team and coached youth soccer for the Alton Park and Recreation Department. For many years, Bobby worked for the William BeDell ARC and he was proud to have worked for the Special Olympics at both the local and state levels. Bobby never met a stranger and enjoyed entertaining friends and family with long forgotten stories from the good old days.

Along with his father he is survived by eight brothers and sisters, Jim (Angela) Walters of Normal, Illinois, Theresa (Dave) Logan of Godfrey, Linda (Justin) Scheiter of Godfrey, Tom (Megan) Walters of Chatham, Illinois, Michael (Polly) Walters of Godfrey, Carolyn (Bob) McCluskey of Godfrey, Mary (Ed) Zamorski of Canton, Georgia, and David (Karen) Walters of Godfrey. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jake Walters, Ellen Walters, Jon Walters, Christopher (Casey) Logan, Patrick Logan, Kayla Logan, Sydney Scheiter, Sam Scheiter, Jackson Scheiter, Matt Walters (fiancé Jenna Cusumano), Ryan Walters, Hannah Walters, Nathan Walters, Meredith "Meme" Walters, Andrew McCluskey, Daniel McCluskey, Alex Armstrong, Ethan Armstrong, Liesa Armstrong, Valerie Walters, and Nina Walters. He was preceded in death by his mother and a nephew, Robert Logan.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Robert Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund or the William BeDell ARC. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com