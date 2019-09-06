ALTON — Robert Lee Whitlock, 71, passed away at 8:58 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 15, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri, raised by George and Eugenea Baily.

He had been a maintenance man for Berkshire in St. Louis for 20 years.

On Dec. 31, 1974 in Bethalto, Illinois, he married Phyllis Colson. She survives.

Surviving also are a son Robert "Bobbie" Whitlock; daughters T.J. McCain, Darlene Ellison, Shona Staskiewicz, Angela Whitlock, Joan Marie Whitlock and Bobbie Jo Burns; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A great-granddaughter preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at the Alton Owls Club at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.