GODFREY — Robert L. Wittman, 90, died at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home.

Born Feb. 10, 1930 on Ingham Lane in Jersey County, he was the son of John S. and Marie (Myers) Wittman.

Mr. Wittman was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois. He was a life long farmer and retired from the Alton, Illinois, Box Board in 1980 after 32 years of service.

On Nov. 4, 1949 he married Alice Oulson. She survives.

Also surviving are seven children, Jane Cornelius (Steve) of Fairview, Tennesse, Nancy Heafner (Jim) of Godfrey, Barbara Knecht (Gary) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Robert Randall Wittman (Lisa) of Jerseyville, Ron Wittman (Kim) of Jerseyville, Roger Wittman (Betty) of Godfrey, Rusty Wittman (Kelli) of Dow, Illinois; 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; e is also survived by two brothers, John W. Wittman of Godfrey and Richard Wittman (Carol) of Ocala, Florida.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sister Wilma Wittman, Rosali Schwegel, and Virginia Ervin.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois.

Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Community Outreach. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

