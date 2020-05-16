BETHALTO — Robert "Bob" William Wood, 82, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 17, 1037, the son of William and Melba (Duckles) Wood. Bob is a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked at Olin Corporation as a furnace repairman until his retirement. He volunteered his time as a driver and dispatcher for the Bethalto Senior Bus, and enjoyed reading books, traveling, cooking and grocery shopping. Bob was also a member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church. Survivors include, his partner in life, Inge Kelley; children, Treia Krieger, Mary (Tony) Vesci, Jerri (Chris) Kennerly, Evelyn Kelley, and David Kelley; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Lagemann and Suzanne (Carl) Leonard. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Williams-Kolesa. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors. Due to present circumstances, memorial services will be postponed until a future date. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.