Robert Workman

FLORIDA — Robert Franklin Workman, 67, of Pensacola, Florida, Formerly of Alton, Illinois.

Born July 24, 1953 in Alton.

Passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.

Robert is survived by sisters, Judy Wray, Dixie (Walt) Pruitt, and Diane Workman; brothers, John Workman, Merle Daniel (Evelyn) Workman, and Darrell (Danielle) Workman; along with many nieces and nephews.

Robert graduated from East Alton Wood River High School 1971.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Workman and mother, Bertha Workman.