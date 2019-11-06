BETHALTO — Robert Edward "Zak" Zakrzewski, 66, passed away at 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at home after fighting a 23-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

He was born Aug. 14, 1953 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Edward & Marie (LaCout) Zakrzewski.

He married the former Dolores "Dee" Flowers on June 19, 1981. She survives.

He loved bow hunting, crappie fishing, riding his Harley Davidson with his wife Dee, gardening, and listening to KSHE. Bob's hands were never idle, he never wasted a moment of each day, if you needed something done he was your guy.

He worked for 40 years in the refineries, Amoco, Clark and Phillips 66, and retired in May 2017. His presence will be greatly missed by his children whom he loved beyond words.

"It was a blessing to be married to Bob for 38 years. His family meant the world to him and he showed it in everything he did. He fought this awful disease with such grace and dignity. He never gave up and always believed he could beat this thing. Fly high my love – I will miss you so very much. Your beautiful soul will never be forgotten".

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.

In addition to his wife, Dee, he is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Anthony Aljets of Wood River, Illinois, two sons and daughter-in-law, Joe and Kim Zakrzewski of Wood River and Nick Zakrzewski of St. Charles, Illinois and the light of his life: his grand daughter, Alaina; his mother, Marie Zakrzewski of Moro, Illinois; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Bea and Bruce Hamilton, of Salem, South Carolina and Marie Lehnen of Moro; one brother and sister-in-law, Stan & Kathi Zakrzewski of Alton; and many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father, Edward Zakrzewski, and brothers-in-law, Mike Lehnen and Jerry Flowers.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to: BJC Hospice. Online condolence and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.