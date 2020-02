DECATUR —Roberta H. Dosien, 92, formerly of East Alton, Illinois, passed away at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at her home.

Born Nov. 19, 1927 in Jefferson City, Missouri, she was a daughter of Robert George and Henrietta B. (Weith) Hofmann.

She married Robert P. Dosien Aug. 16, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson City. He preceded her in death June 29, 2014.

Survivors include five children and their spouses, Renee Rogahn-Turner, Barbara and David Hinkle, Rebecca Dosien and Rick Ivester, Randall and Sandy Dosien, and Margo and David Haas; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Edward Robert Dosien; a sister, Mildred Schmutzler; and three brothers, Victor, John, and Harold Hofmann.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook at www.paynicfh.com.