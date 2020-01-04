BETHALTO — Roberta L. "Bobbie" Evans, 65, passed away 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 8, 1954, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Laura (Stagner) Evans.

She had worked as an accountant independently and for AGRI Solutions.

She is survived by a son, Jared Dacota Jeffers-Evans of Bethalto, Illinois; sister, Carolyn Baron of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; nephew, Jeff Baron; niece, Kim Meador; great-nieces, Alexandra Meador and Adalyn Baron; great nephew, Joey Meador; and her dearly loved animals, "Axel", "Patches" and "Jack".

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11 at CrossPoint Southern Baptist Church in Roxana, Illinois.

Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.