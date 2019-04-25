ROBERTA FULLER

JERSEYVILLE — Roberta Fuller, 60, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away at 11:21 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1959 in Jerseyville. The daughter of Robert V. Kallal, Sr. and Mary E. (Weishaupt) Kallal. She married Daniel Fuller on April 5, 1986, he preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.

Berta attended Holy Ghost Church, and she enjoyed working on cars. Berta also loved spending time with her family, she loved her animals, and enjoyed camping and being outdoors. She was also a caretaker for her mom, Mary, as well as the rest of her family.

Along with her mother, she is survived by four children, Christopher Norris and his wife Donna, their daughter, Vanessa; Bradley Fuller and his wife Sandra, their three children, Austyn, Kyle and Gabriella-Lee; Aaron Fuller; and Adam Fuller; siblings, Aloys and Ruth Ann Kallal, Gary and Janet Kallal, Delbert Kallal and Patrick and Patti Kallal; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and a brother, Robert J. Kallal, Jr. and wife Esther; and a sister-in-law, Becky Kallal.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon, Illinois at a later date.

Any donations can be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

