WOOD RIVER — Roberta Dee "Bobbie" Orrill, 77, passed away 1:56 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Feb. 20, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Gilbert Whitten and Virginia (Luman) Whitten.

Bobbie had worked in the mail room and later in the Payroll Department for the Olin Corporation for over 25 years before retiring.

She is survived by two daughters, Teri Suttles Olsen and Traci Quigley both of Wood River, Illinois; son, Jack Orrill, Jr. of Wood River; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Michael Whitten of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and former husband, Jack Orrill, Sr. of Jerseyville, Illinois.

Her parents; step-mother Ruth Volz; and brother, David Whitten preceded her in death.

In accordance with her wishes cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.