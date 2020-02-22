EAST ALTON — Robin R. Ahern, 55, passed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born on May 28, 1964, in Jerseyville, Illinois. She is survived by her family and friends, who will miss her very much.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois.

Her full obituary is available online at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.