Robin Davis (1953 - 2019)
GRANITE CITY — Robin Christopher Davis, 66, passed away 9:11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, on Oct. 23, 1953, he was the son of Herman L. "Red" and O. Elizabeth "Betsy" (Hamilton) Davis.

Surviving are three sisters, Jill (Warren) Vance of Branson West, Missouri, Dawn (Jack) Stallings of Granite City, Illinois, and Mandy Davis of Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

His parents and a brother, Jack Davis preceded in death.

No services have been scheduled. Cremation rites were accorded.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
