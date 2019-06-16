MILAN — Rodger D. Davis, 72, of Milan, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.

Born January 19, 1947 in Grafton, the son of Harold and Dorris (Talbert) Davis, he married Brenda Pack in Peoria. He was a painter/welder for 30 years and also drove truck.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation an hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

