EDWARDSVILLE — Rodney A. Bradford Sr., age 60, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Anderson Hospital. Walk through visitation Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until private family service at 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.



