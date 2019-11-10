GODFREY — Robert Leon "Lonny" Davis, 91, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at 12:42 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 21, 1928 in Carrollton, Illinois to the late Nina (Schroder) Davis Vetter and Robert Davis.

Lonny was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as steamfitter for Ford Motor Co. until his retirement in June 1991. He was a member of Prince Road Church of Christ.

He and Elsie M. Tindall were married March 30, 1951 in Hartford, Illinois. She preceded him in death Aug. 5, 2003.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Terri) Davis of Wood River, Illinois and Danny (Rose) Davis of St. Louis, Missouri; a daughter, Karen (John) Saunders of Jerseyville, Illinois; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Seibert Vetter; two brothers, George and Jack Davis; and a sister, June Patterson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals where services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to .

