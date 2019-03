ROGER BEETS

WOOD RIVER — Roger Dale Beets, 65, passed away Feb. 23, 2019 at his residence.

He leaves behind his wife Phyllis Hartman of Granite City, granddaughter Brooke Segrest and great grandchildren Isabella, Rosa, Cynthia, Ivan Jr. and Peyton, who he loved and was a wonderful grandfather and will be very missed.

Beets was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Cremation rites were accorded. Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.