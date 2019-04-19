ROGER BLACKSHERE

GRANITE CITY — Roger Allen Blackshere, 81, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home. Roger was born on June 10, 1937 in Granite City; the son of the late Harold and Mary (Labusier) Blackshere.

Roger was a sales representative and agent for Reliable Life Insurance Company and had worked for Teamsters Local 688 for Graham Paper in St. Louis, Missouri. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army, served as an election judge, was a member of the Granite City Eagles Lodge, where a was a golden eagle and was a member of Venice Social Club. Roger enjoyed his days of discussing politics, which he loved, and watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. Roger loved animals and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times they shared together.

Roger is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Susan (Montague) Blackshere, whom he married on Aug. 8, 1986; sons, Mike (Catherine "Cat") Blackshere of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, Thomas (Zoe) Blackshere of Mt. Prospect; step-son, Jim Anderson of Granite City; grandchildren, Michael Blackshere, Alex Blackshere, Quinn Blackshere, Raquel Blackshere, Gabby Ramirez, Damon Anderson, Uriel Ramirez; former wife, Margaret Blackshere.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, James Blackshere.

In celebration of Roger's life, a memorial gathering will be held with military rites on Tuesday, April 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City A.P.A.