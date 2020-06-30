Roger Colburn

TEXAS — Roger John Colburn, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away in Plano, Texas, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Roger was born on June 2, 1941 to the late Howard and Evelyn Weidner Colburn.

He was raised in Alton, Illinois, and was a 1959 graduate of Alton High School. He served in the Navy.

A service was held on June 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Maria Colburn of Plano; his three children, Roger Julio Colburn of Michigan, Rose Mary (David) Spooner of Texas, and Evelyn (Nicholas) Kauffman of Austin Texas; also surviving are his brothers, Don Colburn of Brighton, Illinois, and Lyndal (Judy) Colburn of Alton; his six grandchildren, Eric, Rebeca, and Alex Colburn, Monica Spooner, and Jonathan and Erika Kauffman; his in-laws Juan and Gloria Urrutia, lberto and Tere Compte, Jose and Arely Urrutia, and Carlos Urrutia; his Aunt Ina Weidner of Bunker Hill, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.